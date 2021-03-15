Millwall boss Gary Rowett’s response when asked if win was ‘sweeter’ at former club Derby

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett insisted the Lions’ 1-0 win at Pride Park on Saturday wasn’t any sweeter just because it was against his former club Derby.

Rowett angered some Rams supporters when he left after the 2017-18 season – when Derby reached the play-off semi-finals – to take over at Stoke City.

The Lions boss has been back to Pride Park twice with Millwall, winning both games 1-0.

Rowett was asked if there was extra satisfaction because it was Derby.

“No, not really. I’ve been back here four times, I’ve won three times and drawn once,” Rowett said.

“I’m someone who lives in the area. I think a lot of the club – it’s a fabulous club.

“No it doesn’t make me feel any better to win, I want to win every game we play.

“There’s a few players in there that maybe felt they had a point to prove today, like George Evans, like Mason Bennett. Scotty Malone wasn’t available [against his parent club] but you’re just trying to win games of football.

“I’d like to win lots of games.

“I like to see Derby doing equally well at the right end of the table which is the top end that they should be challenging for.

“You know that they’ll do enough just to certainly not get dragged down into those bottom areas.”

Image: Millwall FC