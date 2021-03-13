Millwall boss on defensive reshuffle at Derby as wing-backs key to win and skipper nullifies threat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised the returning Murray Wallace as well as Mahlon Romeo for nullifying Derby’s wide threat in their 1-0 win at Pride Park.

Wallace started for the first time since January 2 after recovering from a broken foot. He played 67 minutes before being replaced with Shane Ferguson.

With Scott Malone unable to play against his parent club, Alex Pearce played in the middle of a back three with Wallace at left wing-back.

“We had to change it again, Pearcey coming back in – he’s our captain and he defended [Colin] Kazim-Richards really well. He’s a danger with balls wide,” Rowett said.

“[Nathan] Byrne kept getting up against Murray and you could maybe see just a lack of match sharpness from Muzza which we knew he’d have.

“They got a few crosses in from that side but we defended those pretty well. [Craig] Forsyth got a couple of headers on Mahlon [Romeo] early on but then Mahlon just adjusted his position and got a little bit closer and it didn’t happen again.

“We more or less dealt with what Derby threw our way, even the changes late on and changing to a four didn’t really have much impact on what we had to do.

“I’d like us to play better than that, I’d like us to use the ball better than that but to come here and keep a clean sheet and win the game 1-0 – I’m never going to be too fussy about how we do it.”

