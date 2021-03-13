Millwall manager comments on lack of set-piece threat this season – after Hutch gets off mark

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett feels the Lions’ lack of threat from set-pieces “has held them back” this season.

Shaun Hutchinson scored his first league goal of the campaign against Derby on Saturday to earn the Lions a 1-0 win at Pride Park.

Hutchinson has scored two goals in all competitions this season. His centre-back partners at Pride Park on Saturday have struggled this season in front of goal. Jake Cooper has netted only once in 36 games while captain Alex Pearce has yet to get off the mark in 19 games.

Rowett had demanded more from his defenders in front of goal.

“Well, when I said more [goals wanted from the centre-backs], I meant some, really!” Rowett joked. “I wasn’t too fussy.

“Hutchy scored six goals last season, he’s a massive threat from set-pieces but for whatever reason this year we just haven’t had that same goal tally. That’s probably held us back in some ways.

“I think a lot of teams have found that they’re not scoring as many goals. If you look at someone like Derby, they have scored quite a lot of set-piece goals and I think if we could add maybe seven or eight of those goals over the course of a season, then suddenly you see us challenging for the top six.

“As it is, we haven’t quite had those so we’ve had to find different ways to stay in games and win games.

“Thankfully today was one of those games where we actually got on the end of something and it’s enough to win the game, which often happens in the Championship.”

Image: Millwall FC