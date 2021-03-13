‘Smash and grab’? Gary Rowett rejects that notion – and explains how Millwall saw threat of Wayne Rooney’s Derby County

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett rejected the notion his side had conducted a “smash and grab” raid on his former club Derby on Saturday.

The Lions won 1-0 through Shaun Hutchinson’s goal just before half-time.

Remarkably, it was Millwall’s third consecutive 1-0 win at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney’s relegation worries deepened.

Derby had 70 per cent possession and 13 shots to two, but Rowett didn’t think the hosts did enough to win.

“No, I think it would’ve been [a smash and grab] if Derby had had lots of chances but I don’t think they did,” Rowett said. “I don’t think they really caused us major problems. They played in front of us a lot and had a lot of possession.

“It’s difficult when you come here and we’ve got players like Murray Wallace who we’ve had to chuck in today when he’s trained once in nine weeks, [after having] a broken foot.

“Matt Smith wasn’t available today, he’s broken his foot and added to a lengthy injury list of nine or 10 players.

“I felt we had to come here today and just do what we had to do which was stuff the game up a little bit and make it difficult.

“We watched a lot of Derby and we know they’ve scored a lot of set-piece goals but not that many from open play. They’ve not created too many chances so we just felt as though if we let them play in front of us, then they’d struggle to break us down.

“First half we were a little too passive. I just felt that their two midfielders dictated play against our three which wasn’t the plan.

“Our three were told to go up against them to try to make it really difficult and we didn’t do that with enough aggression. We didn’t use the ball well at all but second half we stepped up the pitch 10 to 15 yards to put a bit more pressure on Derby, to make it a little more difficult for them to get in our half easily.

“We had opportunities ourselves to transition and we used the ball a little bit better, we moved it enough to stop Derby from building too much pressure on us and obviously the goal just before half-time gave us something to protect.

“Apart from the shot that hit the bar, a little melee in the box, I didn’t think that Derby really created too many chances and I think we were actually pretty comfortable second half.”

