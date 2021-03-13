REPORT: Derby County 0-1 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at Pride Park

MILLWALL bounced back from their defeat against Blackburn Rovers last weekend to win 1-0 against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County at Pride Park.

Shaun Hutchinson’s late first-half goal was enough for the three points as the Lions defended brilliantly throughout to keep their 14th Championship clean sheet of the campaign.

Match Action

The first chance of the game came after nine minutes as a Nathan Byrne cross found Craig Forsyth at the back post, but he could only force Bartosz Bialkowski into a comfortable save.

That same combination saw Forsyth in an aerial mismatch once more against Mahlon Romeo and the full-back headed wide for the hosts from a good position.

Derby dominated the ball for a 25-minute spell after that but didn’t cause too many problems until the 40th minute when Hutchinson cleared a Martyn Waghorn cross to prevent Colin Kazim-Richards from firing an effort off inside the box, before Kamil Jozwiak cut inside from the right, shot and stung the palms of his fellow Pole Bialkowski.

Millwall ventured forward for the first time in quite a while late in the half and a poorly defended free-kick allowed them to win a corner, which saw Hutchinson head in from Jed Wallace’s superb delivery.

Byrne had an opportunity to cross from a Derby set-piece in injury-time but it was just over-hit and Bialkowski was able to let it go out of play for a goal-kick.

The first chance of the second half came Millwall’s way as they broke with Mason Bennett. He did well to cut into the box and find Ben Thompson but the midfielder took too long on the ball and then played a poor ball to Wallace to squander possession.

Just before the hour-mark, Jozwiak caused problems down the right with two crosses that were cleared by George Evans, who then fouled Graeme Shinnie right on the edge of the box. Kazim-Richards could only fire the free-kick into the wall, though.

With just over 20 minutes to play, Derby upped the ante and first forced Hutchinson into a good clearance from a Jozwiak cross after Louie Watson’s incisive pass before substitute Louie Sibley hit the bar 10 minutes later from a Byrne corner.

Patrick Roberts fired in a long-range effort that took a deflection in injury-time but that made it a more comfortable save for Bialkowski as Derby struggled to create chances of note despite their late pressure.

Balance between attack and defence

Millwall didn’t quite strike the balance between attack and defence in the first half – as has often been the case this season.

They completed just 91 passes – over 100 fewer than Derby in the first 45 – with only 18 of those in the opposition half.

Derby were dominant on the ball and Millwall were perhaps a little reluctant to press with real intensity in deeper areas which could have given them more opportunities in forward areas.

In the second half, the Rams had to come forward and look to play more quickly rather than passing sideways, which gave Millwall a few more chances to counter attack. Millwall offered more quality with passes forward in the second half than the first, though still not quite enough to make more of the best opportunities.

Still, in what was likely a dead rubber, it’s always better to come out with a win than a defeat and if that came as a result of being a tad too defensive, so be it – particularly with game-changers in the shape of Connor Mahoney and Kenneth Zohore still missing.

Murray Wallace returns – but Matt Smith isn’t included in match-day 20

Wallace made his long-awaited return as he came back into the side to replace Scott Malone and the Scot, fresh from signing a new long-term contract a few weeks ago, did well before being substituted after 67 minutes.

He defended well against the pace and trickery of Byrne as well as against Jozwiak when he moved across to the right.

Wallace didn’t get caught out of position at all and did everything asked of him. He didn’t offer as much of a threat going forward as Malone but that wouldn’t have been expected of him – especially given this was his first appearance since January 2.

Smith missing, however, could mean there’s another injury to add to the list – just as fellow frontman Tom Bradshaw returned.

Smith just offers a completely different option to any other Millwall forward and will be a big miss if he is injured, given just how good he is at what he does and how he can change games.

Impressive away record continues

This was Millwall’s seventh win of 2021 and their seventh away from home in the league in 2020-21.

They have picked up 27 points on the road largely through being hard to beat and a well-organised unit, conceding just 17 goals away from home in 18 matches.

Coincidentally, the Lions have now won 1-0 at Pride Park for three seasons in a row, an impressive feat against one of the usual heavy-hitters in the Championship – despite their struggles this season.

Derby did challenge Millwall with crosses into the box but Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce and Hutchinson in particular won most of the first contacts and were quick to respond if the ball dropped inside or close to the box.

Their superb defending is pivotal for Millwall and gave them the platform to go on and win at Derby. The defence has been excellent all season no matter which combination has made up the back five.

They need to add more offensively to challenge for the top six again next season – with a 12-point gap with 10 games to play looking too big to make up.

Team News

Rowett made three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn last weekend as he switched from a 5-2-3 to a 5-3-2.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson dropped to the bench for Thompson to join the midfield, while Evans also stepped into the middle of the park with Thompson and Ryan Woods.

Pearce came into the middle of the back three as Billy Mitchell dropped back to the bench. Wallace returned from injury to replace the ineligible Malone at left wing-back.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M. Wallace (Ferguson, 66); Evans (Williams, 84), Woods, Thompson (Mitchell, 77); J. Wallace (Bodvarsson, 84), Bennett (Bradshaw, 77)

Substitutes: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Burey

Booked: Evans

Image: Millwall FC