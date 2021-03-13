TEAM NEWS: Derby County vs. Millwall – Murray Wallace makes first start since January

MILLWALL face Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon aiming for their sixth league win of 2021.

The Lions are 11th in the table, 12 points off sixth, while Derby are 18th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn.

George Evans moves into midfield for Billy Mitchell with Alex Pearce coming into central defence as the returning Murray Wallace replaces Scott Malone, who is ineligible. Ben Thompson also replaces Jon Dadi Bodvarsson as Rowett returns to a 5-3-2 set-up.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, M. Wallace; Evans, Woods, Thompson; J. Wallace, Bennett

Substitutes: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Mitchell, Williams, Ferguson, Burey, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw

Here is they Derby team…