Friday, March 12, 2021
NewsAtDen’s February Millwall Player of the Month

GEORGE Evans has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for February, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 26-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.1 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the six games he played in the month. Evans played every minute of those games, scoring an injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Luton.

Evans ended the month with a better average rating than Scott Malone (6.8) and Shaun Hutchinson (6.6) as Gary Rowett’s side picked up 11 points in February.

George Evans on his debut
Scott Malone flicks the ball over Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson
Shaun Hutchinson has been a key figure for the Lions

