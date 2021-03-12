NewsAtDen’s February Millwall Player of the Month

GEORGE Evans has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for February, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 26-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.1 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the six games he played in the month. Evans played every minute of those games, scoring an injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Luton.

Evans ended the month with a better average rating than Scott Malone (6.8) and Shaun Hutchinson (6.6) as Gary Rowett’s side picked up 11 points in February.