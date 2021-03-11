Millwall midfielder Ryan Woods in dark about Stoke City future – and wants summer resolution

RYAN Woods has revealed he hasn’t heard anything from Stoke City about his future – but hopes it will be resolved over the summer.

Woods, 27, will have been on loan at Millwall for a season-and-a-half at the end of this campaign and the Lions would like a permanent deal for the midfielder.

But Woods’ wages at his parent club and the likely transfer fee to take him permanently from Stoke make it difficult for Millwall.

NewsAtDen asked Woods if Stoke had been in touch with just over a year left on his current deal.

“No, simple as that,” Woods said.

“I’ve got a year left after the end of this season so I’m sure one way or another we’d like to sort something more permanently, wherever that may be I don’t know. I’m leaving that to my agent to sort out.

“I’m going to try and go on a holiday. I’ll look forward to the break that we haven’t had for a while now and I’ll let things take care of themselves.

“Hopefully I’ll know my future very soon.

“It was always about me coming here and playing as many games as possible.

“I think the gaffer has already said it’s probably a difficult transfer to do in terms of numbers and whatnot.

“We’ll see what happens, I’m sure where there’s a will there’s a way.

“I leave things like that to my agent and I try to take care of the football.

“I’ll try and go on holiday, rest and recover, and hopefully have my future sorted out sooner rather than later.”

Image: Millwall FC