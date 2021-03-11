Millwall boss on why he will not hand out debuts for sake of it – names one player with chance

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett will not blood some of Millwall’s academy players in the first team just for the sake of it even if their chances of promotion or relegation end early this season.

The Lions are currently 12 points off sixth and 14 above the bottom three and on that trajectory could have little to play for in the final few games.

Millwall have some highly-rated youngsters in their under-23s, such as midfielder Sean O’Brien and attacker Abdul Abdulmalik.

Rowett gave senior debuts to Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey against Huddersfield on the final day of last season with the Lions’ play-off hopes over.

Rowett picked out left-back Junior Tiensia as potentially the only debutant this term.

And the Lions boss is not giving up hope yet of reaching the top six, pointing out Millwall are only four points behind where they were after the same number of games last season.

“The ones that are ready and we feel are ready are in and around the squad at the moment,” Rowett said. “I don’t think there’s anyone that’s been held back and not had the opportunity.

“I think there might be a chance for someone like Junior if he continues to impress in training. It might be there is an opportunity for a start for Tyler Burey, and more opportunities for the likes of Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara.

“What I don’t think you can do with three or four games to go regardless is end up with seven or eight young players in the team. If they’re not at that level now they’re not going to get an opportunity at the end of the season.

“I’m not saying they aren’t but that’s my thinking.

“When you’ve worked so hard for such a long period of time you want to win every game. We want the players to have that winning mentality and it’s very hard to then go, ‘okay, the last three games don’t really matter and we’ll just play some young players’.

“We’re always looking to win the match, we’re always looking to be competitive and finish the season strongly.

“At this moment in time nothing is dead at all so we’ll keep working hard and if we get to that point then we’ll look to see what the sensible thing to do is.

“But until you get to three or four games to go that doesn’t even enter into your head. It’s just, let’s get as many points as we can and see where we are.

“We’re four points off where we were last season as we stand at the moment, so we’re not a million miles. Just a good run of form and who knows?”

Image: Millwall FC