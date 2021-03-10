Millwall boss discusses battle for right wing-back position – with more rotation expected this season

DANNY McNamara may not have to wait much longer to get back into the Millwall side – with boss Gary Rowett stressing the need for as much “energy” as possible in the right wing-back position for the rest of the season.

McNamara started seven consecutive games after returning from St Johnstone before Mahlon Romeo was recalled against Sheffield Wednesday and assisted the fourth goal in the 4-1 win.

Romeo has started the last eight games, but was replaced with McNamara in the 73rd minute of the 2-0 defeat to Blackburn on Saturday – the latter’s first appearance in over a month.

Rowett conceded Millwall haven’t had as much competition as he would have liked this season, but said McNamara’s performances pushed Romeo to hold on to the shirt after he had returned to the side.

“I think that’s with any player, but particularly someone like Mahlon who’s not had as much competition there as he’s needed,” Rowett said.

“With Danny coming back and playing games Mahlon has to play well to stay in the side, it’s as simple as that. Just like Danny would have to play well to stay in the side.

“We’ll have an opportunity towards the end of the season to mix that position up and retain the energy. We want to make sure that each player can go for it physically in the game knowing that they may not have to go again the next game.

“Competition is healthy and maybe we’ve not had enough at key times this year.

“But in that position, since Christmas, it’s been beneficial for both players.”

