Millwall striker set to return at Derby – but Lions light on left side with Scott Malone unavailable

TOM Bradshaw is expected to be available to face Derby at Pride Park this weekend – while Murray Wallace could return before the international break.

Millwall face the Rams followed by a trip to QPR on Wednesday before they host Middlesbrough on Saturday week.

They then have a break until Friday, April 2 when Rotherham visit The Den.

Wallace – who has been out since January 2 with a broken foot – and Maikel Kieftenbeld, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, are the only two players who are expected to have a chance of a return before the next international schedule.

Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney and Kenneth Zohore are also sidelined.

If Wallace doesn’t return then Millwall are struggling for options on the left side of their defence on Saturday with Scott Malone unable to face his parent club.

Shane Ferguson could play left wing-back, or Gary Rowett has the option of recalling Danny McNamara to that side.

“I think there’s a chance we’ll see Murray in the next three games,” Lions boss Rowett said. “He’s making good progress.

“Depending on the scan results at the end of this week there is a chance we’ll see Maikel Kieftenbeld.

“I’d expect Bradders to be available for the next game and after that it’s probably doubtful anyone else will be back before the international break.

“So it’s where we thought it was.”

Image: Millwall FC