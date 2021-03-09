‘Dirtiest kits I’ve ever seen!’ Millwall attacker on impact of pair – and boost right-back gave squad

JED Wallace has revealed the two ways Danny McNamara impacted the Millwall squad this season – by injecting energy into a group low on confidence and providing competition for Mahlon Romeo.

McNamara, 22, returned from a loan spell at St Johnstone in January and started seven consecutive games as Romeo dropped to the bench.

But Romeo, 25, responded to being handed a chance against Sheffield Wednesday, getting an assist in that game and he has started the last eight fixtures.

McNamara made his full league debut as Millwall came from behind to draw 1-1 at promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

The Ireland under-21 defender’s first experience of a win with his boyhood club was in his fourth game, 1-0 against Huddersfield. That was the first match of a nine-game unbeaten run.

“He’s been brilliant, Danny,” Wallace said. “It was huge for him, when we were low on confidence he came in with that confidence and enthusiasm and it was no coincidence we picked up a few results when he came back from his loan.

“He brought that energy to the group. He’s done really well.

“Mahlon has proved himself to be one of the best full-backs in the division over the last few years, but, to be honest, he’s probably not had the competition that he needed to drive himself on since Conor McLaughlin left.

“We need competition for every single position on the pitch. I feel that Mahlon has proved himself to be one of the best in the division and Danny Mac has done really well.

“That’s how it should be. If we want to be a top-half Championship club we need two or three really good players in each position.

“At right wing-back now we have two very good players.

“You can’t expect Mahlon to play every week and it’s important we have someone like Danny who’s a great lad, he trains hard every single day. He’s good on the ball and good defensively.

“It gives the manager options and that’s what we need.

“It makes we laugh, I watch Danny and Thommo [Ben Thompson] together, a pair of season-ticket holders playing Huddersfield away and they’ve the dirtiest kits I’ve ever seen!.

“They were just loving playing together for Millwall, living their dream. It was nice to see that, those two boys, both five foot six, massive hearts. I think it’s brilliant.”

Image: Millwall FC