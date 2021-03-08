Millwall loan watch: Frustration for Lions striker as Sutton fail to go top of National League

ISAAC Olaofe couldn’t help Sutton United to the top of the National League table after they drew 0-0 at home to Wrexham on Saturday.

Sutton are level on points with Torquay but have two games in hand.

Olaofe, 21, has scored seven league goals this season in 23 appearances.

In the Scottish Premiership, James Brown has still only made two appearances for St Johnstone.

The defender was an unused substitute as the Saints defeated Hibernian 1-0 on Saturday to move to within two points of six-place St Mirren.

Graphic: @ShedCreative