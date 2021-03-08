Jed Wallace praises Millwall boss Gary Rowett for steering Lions away from Championship danger

JED Wallace has praised Gary Rowett for a tactical tweak that reversed Millwall’s form and saved them from a potential relegation battle.

After Millwall’s 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in January meant only one win in 15 league games, Rowett switched from a 5-2-3 formation to 5-3-2.

Playing in the latter system for the first time this season, the Lions went to Huddersfield and won 1-0 and then built the Championship’s longest unbeaten run, nine matches.

That sequence ended at Barnsley last week, but but the Lions have all but banished any relegation fears.

Wallace admitted he worried about the fate of the team after the defeat at the City Ground.

“After the Forest game as a group we were low on confidence, I don’t think anyone was playing well. After that result I started thinking, ‘where’s the next win coming from?’” Wallace said.

“Although we weren’t losing many games, we had a lot of draws but not a lot of good draws which always puts a negative spin on things.

“But then full credit to the gaffer, he tinkered with the formation a little bit and put three in midfield and two up front rather than the other way around and we looked what we have been since the gaffer’s been here, which is a top-half Championship team.

“If we are pushing towards the top half then that’s a huge overachievement for Millwall. But we’re always looking to push on, we want to finish in the top 12 again this season and then that’s three out of four seasons we’ve really consolidated and looked a very good Championship team.

“There are not many teams in the last 20 years at Millwall that have done that consecutively in the Championship.

“It’s a difficult season with the amount of games we’ve had and it’s been important to rotate the team.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries and we’re pushing, there are a few of us who have played a lot of minutes. But we haven’t got the luxury of some other teams to make five or six changes every other game, so it’s been demanding physically, especially with the pitches.

“It’s always been said Millwall come strong the second half of the season and you saw that, and it’s credit to the manager. He’s shown why he’s been a good manager at this level over the years, because when we were low in confidence it was just a slight tweak in the system and we were a really good side again.

“We went back to the basics and the absolute minimum we should achieve is 0-0, it’s then down to the players to create chances and the centre-halves to get on the end of set-plays.

“As we know in this league, especially for us, one goal either way is huge.”

Wallace was brought to Millwall by Neil Harris – twice on loan before a permanent move – and has been one Rowett’s most-trusted players.

Wallace has a lot of regard for both men.

He said of Rowett: “He sets the mood.”

Wallace added: “I’ve been lucky at Millwall with Neil and Gary when first and foremost they’re nice guys. I know it sounds stupid, but the players respect them as people before managers.

“The lads really liked Neil and they really like the gaffer now, and that’s important because he’s got us all on board.

“We never doubted that we would turn the form around. Confidence is such a big part of football and when you’re drawing 1-1 instead of winning it does take a little bit of the stuffing out of you at times.

“Then we had a little bit of luck that we hadn’t had: Huddersfield missing a penalty, Sheffield Wednesday when we hadn’t been playing great we got a penalty, Scott Malone produces some magic and Thommo [Ben Thompson] mis-hits one and it goes in the net. We hadn’t had those little bits of luck over the season.

“It’s down to us turning two or three of those draws into wins and then you’re talking about little old Millwall competing with clubs like Bournemouth and Watford who have been Premier League clubs the last three or four years.”

Image: Millwall FC