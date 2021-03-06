Millwall boss not using injuries as an excuse as the Lions’ play-off chances are snuffed out

GARY Rowett refused to use an injury crisis as an excuse after Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at The Den on Saturday all but ended their play-off chances.

The Lions were without first-teamers Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore and Tom Bradshaw against Rovers.

Rovers ended a six-game losing streak with their Den win.

“At 1-0 we’ve missed a couple of chances to get back in the game, we were putting them under pressure, quite clearly,” Rowett said.

“It’s really about can we get an equaliser to make the last bit of the game interesting. We make a poor mistake, have a chance to play forward and we don’t.

“That’s a little bit of the frustration today. It’s one of those games where you think can we go again after Tuesday. I picked the same team. Blackburn made six changes, maybe out of a little bit of desperation having lost six out of the last seven.

“They had a bit more energy than us and a bit more aggression in the game. The second goal made it a pretty disappointing afternoon for us.

“It’s difficult to make the relevant changes. When you look at the opportunity [lost] to bring Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard, Kenneth Zohore, Murray Wallace, players that would likely be playing in our team, just to have those extra options coming in fresh – it makes it difficult.

“We’ve got a lot of young players on the bench. You’re asking the likes of Tyler Burey to come on and be the difference in a game when we’re 1-0 down.

“I don’t like using [injuries] as excuses, but clearly it’s going to have a detrimental impact when you have less players to choose from when you have so many games in quick succession.”

Image: Millwall FC