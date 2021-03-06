Millwall’s Gary Rowett assesses defeat to Blackburn as Lions’ season set to peter out in disappointment

GARY Rowett accepted Millwall “didn’t do enough” as their play-off chances went up in smoke against Blackburn at The Den on Saturday.

Rovers won 2-0 through goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher.

The Lions had lost just once in 11 games to reignite their top-six hopes, but it looks like it will be a case of finishing as high as possible in mid-table with 11 games left.

“Sometimes in the Championship you have to show a different side to your game and I just felt today that we didn’t show enough composure in the final third, didn’t show enough quality in attack,” Rowett said.

“We concede two poor goals, one at the start of the game when Blackburn break and we have chances to clear the ball. Then when we do get back in we don’t defend with enough aggression.

“They get a bit of fortune, I think the shot gets deflected, looks like it’s going wide but it hit the back of Hutch’s [Shaun Hutchinson] head and sends Bart [Bialkowski] the wrong way. So they get a little bit of luck.

“After that we huffed and puffed, got into some decent areas but the last little bit let us down.

“As the game goes on we get some chances. Matt Smith has a reasonable chance early in the second half. Scott Malone forces the keeper into a save and on to the post, Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson] forces the keeper into a save on the rebound. George Evans has a good opportunity and maybe has more time than he realises.

“Blackburn deserved the win today but nevertheless there wasn’t a massive amount in it. We didn’t do enough to swing the game in our favour.”

Image: Millwall FC