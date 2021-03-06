REPORT: Millwall 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

By Jake Sanders at The Den

MILLWALL suffered their first home league defeat since January 2 and had their slim play-off hopes all but ended in the process after they were comfortably beaten by Blackburn Rovers.

Bradley Dack’s first-half strike opened the scoring for the Ewood Park outfit before Sam Gallagher put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes left as Rovers ended their seven-game winless run.

Defeat sees the Lions drop to 11th in the Championship table, and despite this being just their second defeat in 12 matches, their hopes of finishing in the top six appear over for another season – with the gap to Barnsley now 11 points.

Match details

Following a scrappy early period, Blackburn broke the deadlock after 18 minutes in extremely fortunate circumstances. Dack was allowed to twist and turn on the edge of the box and then fire into the roof off the net, although his powerful effort took a wicked deflection off Shaun Hutchinson which completely wrong-footed Bartosz Bialkowski.

Tyrhys Dolan almost doubled Rovers’ advantage just before the half-hour mark when he drove at the Lions defence, but his speculative curling strike landed the wrong side of the post, before John Buckley stung the palms of Bialkowski from distance as Millwall continued to struggle.

And their first genuine chance of the afternoon didn’t arrive until the 57th minute. The in-form Scott Malone sent over an inch-perfect cross that Matt Smith – who had replaced Billy Mitchell three minutes earlier – should have scored from, but headed wide from six-yards with the goal gaping.

It took Millwall 66 minutes to register their first attempt on target when Malone tested Thomas Kaminski from a free-kick before Bialkowski was forced into making another sharp save from Gallagher’s rasping effort at the other end.

Blackburn then almost made the points safe when Dolan raced past George Evans and picked out Dack, but Ryan Woods put him off with a last-ditch tackle when he looked set to convert from close-range.

But less than five minutes later, Rovers did get their two-goal cushion when substitute Harvey Elliott crossed for the influential Dolan, whose shot deflected off Jake Cooper and then onto Gallagher’s chest before trickling into the net.

Malone struck a post late on before Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s follow-up was palmed over by Kaminski.

But it only added to what was another frustrating afternoon for Millwall, who failed to score for an 11th time in the league this season and a seventh in 18 games at The Den.

Top-six hopes appear over

Following just one victory in their previous four Championship matches, nothing less than three points was good enough here for Millwall.

And while anything remains possible in this league, Barnsley’s win over Birmingham means that Gary Rowett’s team are now 11 points behind the sixth-place Tykes with just 11 games remaining, which ends any faint hopes of them finishing in the top-six.

Lack of quality evident once again

Not for the first time this season, Millwall simply didn’t show enough in the attacking third.

And while there were improvements after the break, it was another afternoon where the Lions failed to score – meaning only Luton have scored fewer in the top-16 of the Championship table.

The one time that Millwall produced some sort of quality, Malone’s inch-perfect cross was somehow headed wide by Smith.

The on-loan Derby man struck a post late on, but they didn’t do enough to warrant scoring once, let alone coming away with something from the game.

Team news

Rowett named an unchanged squad from the 2-1 win over Preston on Tuesday. Mitchell was handed his second start on the bounce, and Bodvarsson continued to lead the line.

Millwall XI: 3-4-3: Bialkowski; Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper; Romeo (McNamara, 73), Woods, Mitchell (Smith, 55), Malone; J Wallace (Burey, 72), Bodvarsson, Bennett (Ferguson, 73).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Tiensia, Williams, Thompson.

Image: Millwall FC