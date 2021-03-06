TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Blackburn Rovers – Lions aim to keep up play-off chase with Den win
MILLWALL host Blackburn Rovers at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they aim to keep their top-six chances alive.
The Lions are nine points off sixth with 12 games left. Rovers were eighth at the end of January but have dropped out of play-off contention after six straight defeats.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett names an unchanged squad from the 2-1 win over Preston on Tuesday.
Millwall: 3-4-3: Bialkowski; Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper; Romeo, Woods, Mitchell, Malone; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Bennett.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Tiensia, McNamara, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Smith, Burey.
Here is the Rovers side:
📋 Team News
🔄 Six changes for #Rovers:
⬅️ Nyambe, Bell, Evans, Rothwell, Elliott, Armstrong
➡️ Rankin-Costello, Douglas, Buckley, Dack, Dolan, Gallagher
📺 https://t.co/zWocyLEasg#MILvROV 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YoHWjEj00V
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 6, 2021