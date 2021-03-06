Saturday, March 6, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Blackburn Rovers – Lions aim to keep up play-off chase with Den win

MILLWALL host Blackburn Rovers at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they aim to keep their top-six chances alive. 

The Lions are nine points off sixth with 12 games left. Rovers were eighth at the end of January but have dropped out of play-off contention after six straight defeats.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names an unchanged squad from the 2-1 win over Preston on Tuesday.

Millwall: 3-4-3: Bialkowski; Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper; Romeo, Woods, Mitchell, Malone; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Tiensia, McNamara, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Smith, Burey.

Here is the Rovers side:

