Millwall boss pleased with attacker’s returns – and outlines key to continued improvement

GARY Rowett is delighted with Mason Bennett’s current form – and thinks there is even more to come from the attacker.

Bennett has scored four goals this season, all since December and three of them in his last four games.

He netted the winner against Preston on Tuesday, bravely jumping for the ball as Daniel Iversen came out to punch and just getting there before the goalkeeper to head home.

“I spoke about it when he came in, a young player with that profile, pace and power. If you look at his goals, he curls a lovely ball into the far corner against Bristol City. Against Reading he scores with an aggressively strong and well-timed header. Last weekend he runs away from the defender and finds a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

“He’s got all the attributes, Mason, it’s just having that little bit of luck with injuries and also getting that consistent physical performance.

“A player like Mason, when he can consistently go out there and outrun opponents, when he can consistently go out there and do it for long periods of the game and often, then that’s when we’ll see the real Mason Bennett.

“I’ve been pleased with him in spells this season but I still think there is a lot more to come. And it’s going to be making sure we get that consistency that Mason needs.

“He’s in a good place, he’s performing well. Long may that continue.”

