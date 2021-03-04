Millwall boss ‘frustrated’ by lack of options – but Lions will ‘crack on’ in intense season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says the absence of key players is “hugely frustrating” as he struggles to freshen up his side in a compact season.

Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld are again set to be absent for this Saturday’s game against Blackburn at The Den.

Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Kenneth Zohore are also out, while Millwall continue to nurse Jake Cooper through after his second shoulder dislocation of the season.

The Lions thought Mahoney (quad) and Kieftenbeld (hamstring) would make February returns before both suffered setbacks.

Mahoney has been out since November, and Kieftenbeld has played just three-and-a-half games out of nine after being recruited in January to offer the side more ball-winning ability in midfield.

“At this moment in time I would say it’s highly unlikely either of them will be available on Saturday, which of course is hugely frustrating,” Rowett said.

“At the moment you can see if we could just get two of the six injured players back it would give us the ability to just rotate, change the formation, change one or two players, be able to make good decisions to keep the performance levels high.

“There are some players hanging on and they’ve just got to keep going again. We haven’t had the opportunity to freshen up in key areas.

“We could really do with some of those back but, again, part of Championship life is you’ve just got to crack on through and stay competitive.”

Image: Millwall FC