Millwall striker added to lengthy Lions injury list and is a doubt to face Blackburn Rovers

TOM Bradshaw has been added to Millwall’s injury list and is a doubt to face Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The Lions were already without Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore and Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Bradshaw wasn’t in the Millwall squad for the 2-1 win over Preston on Tuesday night.

“He had a little bit of tendinitis in the Achilles, he’s another one that’s succumbed to an injury. We hope it’s not too serious,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“If you looked at our bench we had experienced players but we also had young inexperienced players.

“It’s just where we are at the moment, but if we keep performing like that we can limit the changes we have to make.

“I looked at it at one point and thought we needed to change it to win the game, but we were in such good form and in the ascendancy, pinning them back, it was very, very difficult to change it.

“The players looked good physically.

“But Bradders is another one who will be a doubt for Saturday.”

Image: Millwall FC