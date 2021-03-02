Millwall boss heaps praise on Billy Mitchell after he dominates midfield battle against former Lion Jayson Molumby

GARY Rowett said Billy Mitchell was “outstanding” for Millwall in the 2-1 win over Preston – after the midfielder dominated against former Lion Jayson Molumby.

Mitchell, 19, started his first game of the season – just his second senior start in the league – as the Lions came from behind to move to within seven points of sixth place.

Millwall wanted to sign Molumby (above, right) in the last transfer window, but the Ireland international joined the Lilywhites on loan.

Rowett also praised Jake Cooper who played for the first time in four games despite dislocating his shoulder two weeks ago.

“Coops wanted to play. We knew he wasn’t perfect but he wanted to play because that’s the type of player he is. He wants to be out there, so hats off to him,” Rowett said.

“I thought that even though he probably had a little bit of a nervous start – which you can understand – he grew into the game and was excellent.

“With Billy Mitchell, again, I took a bit of a gamble because we’ve had to nurse him through after he pulled his hamstring twice, we didn’t want to take the risk again.

“It was a little bit of a gamble playing him ahead of quite a lot of senior players who maybe felt they should have started tonight.

“But when you see him in training every day he’s got so much energy. He’s playing against a player in Jayson Molumby that is highly-rated, we know how good he is. I thought Billy Mitchell was outstanding tonight.

“As the game went on he grew into it, he looked better and better and stronger and stronger. I thought he dominated some of those midfield battles, so I was really pleased with him.

“Of course it’s going to be whether he can go again after that. If you look at the likes of Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey, we’ve got some very good young players that can now start affecting games positively.

“Billy’s performance was really encouraging tonight.”

