Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives tactical insight into win over Preston, picks out striker for praise – and comments on Lions’ comeback ability

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised his side for their response to falling behind to Preston at The Den on Tuesday night – the fourth time in the last seven games the Lions have come from a goal down to claim a total of 10 points.

Millwall went behind when Ched Evans fired home for Alex Neil’s side in the 12th minute but Scott Malone got the hosts back level with a stunning strike six minutes before half-time.

Mason Bennett headed in the winner with four minutes left.

The Lions have come from behind against the Lilywhites, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading to win, and also scored an injury-time equaliser for a point at Luton.

Rowett was asked if it was the perfect response to the 2-1 defeat at Barnsley on Saturday.

“Perfect response? I didn’t feel that way after about 25 minutes but as tends to happen recently we didn’t start as well as we would have liked,” Rowett said.

“I don’t think there was a lot in the game in the first 20 minutes apart from Ched Evans’ strike, it was a wonderful strike, the ball gets cleared and he hits it on the volley early. There wasn’t really a lot Bart [Bialkowski] could do.

“To be 1-0 down maybe just knocked a bit of our confidence. We tried to over-play and play too slowly, go backwards. Preston were set up to nick those poor passes and try to counter.

“Then after 30 minutes and the goal and beyond, I thought we were outstanding. I thought we were the better side, we limited Preston to virtually nothing.

“I thought it was only a matter of time before we would score again. I was really, really pleased with the final 65 minutes, we were excellent.

“If you look at the Championship statistics, most teams that go a goal up certainly don’t lose the game, very rarely lose the game. Some teams don’t ever win a game after being behind.

“What we’ve done is shown different ways to win games. Three of the last six or seven we’ve conceded the first goal and maybe let it affect us for a little bit. But the second we respond with a goal ourselves we look the better side and are in the ascendancy.”

Rowett gave a tactical breakdown of how his side wanted to open up Preston.

He explained: “The first goal summed up what we needed to do: the wing-backs are our out-ball because of Preston’s formation. They play with quite a narrow front-line that want to go and press central areas really well and counter.

“We needed to bypass that and get it to the wing-backs. As soon as we got it to the wing-backs the game was open.

“It was then whether we could be aggressive enough moving off the next phase to create chances.

“The first goal summed it up, it was probably the first time Scottie gets it, he drives forward and we have players opening up spaces by running off him – I think Coops [Jake Cooper] is there as well – and the space opens up inside the pitch. It’s a fabulous shot to go 1-1.

“When we started to play forward with more aggression and more intensity I thought we were excellent.

“Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson] was a big factor second half. First half he needed to hold the ball up more but he didn’t play with enough physicality. Second half he responded excellently and he started to win the ball, so that the likes of Billy Mitchell – who I thought was excellent – could come on to second balls.

“As soon as we started winning second balls our wing-backs became so active in attack. I was really pleased and I thought we thoroughly served the three points.”

