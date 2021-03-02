REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Preston

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL bounced back from their defeat at Barnsley on Saturday as they came from behind to claim a deserved 2-1 victory over Preston North End.

Preston took the lead through Ched Evans but Scott Malone’s cracking effort meant it was level at the break.

And the Lions won it in the 86th minute when Mason Bennett scored his second goal in two games as the Lions closed the gap to the top six to seven points.

Millwall started brightly and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, back in the side after being on the bench at Barnsley, had the first attempt of the game, but his shot went wide after three minutes.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute after Millwall’s defence was caught at sixes and sevens from a Preston counter-attack. The hosts gave the ball away in midfield and with both wing-backs caught up the pitch they were left exposed. George Evans’ header fell to Ched Evans who hit an excellent first-time volley into the top corner, giving Bart Bialkowski no chance.

On 15 minutes, Millwall went close. Mahlon Romeo found Bodvarsson and he crossed but neither Malone nor Bennett could take advantage.

Evans was causing problems and the Millwall defence were finding it tough to deal with him. Shaun Hutchinson gave the ball away and Evans nipped in and crossed to find Brad Potts, but the home side cleared.

The Lions equalised six minutes before the break. Jed Wallace and Romeo played a one-two before the right wing-back found Malone who charged forward to unleash a superb effort which nestled in the top corner.

The first meaningful action of the second half was a chance for the visitors, Bodvarsson hooking the first ball away before Greg Cunningham shot over the bar.

Millwall went close to taking the lead on 67 minutes when Bodvarsson won the ball off Andrew Hughes and crossed for Bennett whose shot hit the bar and went over.

With 16 minutes left, Billy Mitchell found himself in space on the edge of the box and shot towards goal. The Millwall players appealed for a handball but nothing was given.

Millwall had upped the pace in the second half and Ryan Woods led a Lions counter-attack before sliding through Wallace, but his powerful shot fizzed past the far post.

Millwall went in front in the 86th minute when Woods took the ball down in midfield and looped a pass over the top of the Preston defence for Bennett to head over goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Lions respond perfectly to Barnsley defeat

Gary Rowett said after Saturday’s defeat at Barnsley that his side needed to pick themselves up and go on another run. They deservedly came back to claim the three points at The Den and keep their slim top-six chances alive.

The mentality in the second half was to go out and get the winner and that’s what they did.

Preston did not offer anything in the second period and that was because of the way Millwall stifled their attack and denied their midfielders – including Jayson Molumby – time on the ball to actually create anything.

Scott Malone shows again why Millwall need to make his deal permanent

Malone has been one of if not Millwall’s player of the season.

This was the second stunning goal he has scored this campaign after the Gazza-esque effort against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Most things that Millwall did well came through Malone. After he missed his shot from Bodvarsson’s cross he then set up Bennett for a chance.

He is now the Lions’ joint-second top scorer behind Jed Wallace this season with five goals.

Malone is someone that has the ability to create something out of nothing. Those are the types of players that Millwall have been lacking and is one of the main reasons creativity and goals have been in short supply.

Billy Mitchell makes his first start of the season

Mitchell made his first league start of the season – a welcome milestone for the midfielder, Rowett and Millwall fans.

It was the first time that the academy product had started a league game since the 1-0 win at Hull City at the back end of last season.

It’s safe to say that he did not look out of place, either, as he was comfortable and assured in the middle of the park.

Jake Cooper also returned to the starting XI after he had missed the previous three games after dislocating his shoulder for the second time this season against Birmingham.

Rowett made three changes to the side that started against Barnsley. Mitchell replaced Shaun Williams in central midfield.

Bodvarsson started alongside Bennett, as Ben Thompson dropped to the bench, and Cooper came in for Alex Pearce.

Tom Bradshaw was not included in the match-day squad.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Woods; J Wallace; Bennett (Thompson, 90 + 2), Bodvarsson (Smith, 84).

Subs: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Pearce, Williams, Ferguson, Burey.

