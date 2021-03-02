TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Preston North End

MILLWALL are back at The Den to take on Alex Neil’s Preston North End tonight, with both sides in desperate need of a win to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

The Lions were 2-0 winners at Deepdale in October in their last victory prior to a 10-match winless run which saw Gary Rowett’s side slide down the table.

Preston are currently level on points with their hosts, only behind the Londoners on goal difference.

Team News

Rowett makes three changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Billy Mitchell comes in for his first start of the season, whilst Jake Cooper and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also start – in place of Shaun Williams, Alex Pearce and Ben Thompson respectively.

Tom Bradshaw is missing from the squad.

5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Evans, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Woods; J. Wallace; Bodvarsson, Bennett

Substitutes: Fielding, Pearce, Tiensia, McNamara, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Smith, Burey

Here is the Preston line-up…

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your team to face @MillwallFC…👇 One change from Saturday's win as Alan Browne misses out with a knock and is replaced in the starting Xl by Jayson Molumby. First year @pnefcacademy scholar Lewis Leigh is named on the bench for the first time. 👏#pnefc #COYW pic.twitter.com/BS9QkIbfVl — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 2, 2021

