Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper trains ahead of Preston game – Lions boss to make late call

MILLWALL are set to make a late decision on team selection after Jake Cooper trained on Monday ahead of their Championship clash against Preston at The Den on Tuesday night.

Cooper has missed the last three games with a dislocated shoulder.

“He’s done some light training today,” Gary Rowett said yesterday evening. “Again, we’ll assess that. It’s one of those where it’s not just an assessment of whether someone can finish training and get through it, it’s an assessment of how they look, how they respond the next day.

“I think that’s what makes it quite difficult picking a team the day before sometimes because there are so many variables you almost need that extra day to work out.

“So he’s done some training but as I said before that’s not necessarily the issue. The issue is, is it right to put him back in now, or wait another few days or another week?

“I don’t think there’s a definitive answer on it at the moment.”

Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld are again set to miss out, along with Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Kenneth Zohore.

