Millwall loan watch: Defender gets hands on cup – as striker set to face former Lion in National League

JAMES Brown was an unused substitute as St Johnstone won the Scottish League Cup for the first time in their history by beating Livingston at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Brown’s rival for the right wing-back position, Shaun Rooney, scored the only goal in the 32 second minute to give former Millwall assistant Callum Davidson a trophy in his first full season as a manager after he left the Lions last June.

Davidson said: “I enjoyed it when Shaun was going up the line with 10 second left – that’s the only bit I enjoyed.

“I’m just gutted the fans aren’t here to see us win this for the first time in 137 years I think it is, but that’s just life at the moment and we’ll just enjoy it and hopefully one day we can enjoy it with all the supporters back in Perth.”

“Having beaten Livingston in the league, that gave us confidence that we can stand up to them and beat them.

“You worry a little bit when you dominate the game and you get into the penalty box four or five times and you don’t put the ball in the net.

“For me, it was just that fighting spirit. The boys have been magnificent.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Olaofe’s Sutton United host former Lions defender Byron Webster’s Bromley in National League on Tuesday.

Sutton are second, four points off Torquay with three games in hand. Bromley are ninth, three points off Notts County in the last play-off place in seventh, but with two games more played.

Graphic: @ShedCreative