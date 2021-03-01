Millwall boss on unbeaten run ending at Barnsley – and his challenge to his squad after Oakwell defeat

GARY Rowett said his side worked “incredibly hard” for their nine-game unbeaten run – and urged his players to try to build another one.

Millwall lost 2-1 to Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, their first defeat since their 3-1 setback at Nottingham Forest on January 16.

The Lions were just seven points above the bottom three after that defeat at The City Ground and Rowett admitted there was a point when he worried his side could be dragged into a relegation battle.

But Millwall have since eased those concerns and are now 14 points above Rotherham in 22nd.

“We’ve had the longest active unbeaten run in the Championship, nine games, which we were really pleased with,” Rowett said.

“It was a run we had to work incredibly hard for.

“Today, again, to keep an unbeaten run like that going you’ve got to be perfect every week and we certainly weren’t.

“We go again. We’ve got to dig in and see if we can go on another run again.

“We want to look up. Games like today are almost defining for both teams to see if you can step on again.

“People talk about how well Barnsley have done but if we’d beaten them today we would have gone [two points behind them].

“We’re pleased with where we are but we need a little bit more.

“Sometimes if you don’t make those moments in the game go your way you’re left wanting in terms of trying to chase some of the bigger boys up there [in the league].”

Image: Millwall FC