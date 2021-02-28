Player ratings: Barnsley 2-1 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Cauley Woodrow gave the Tykes an early lead before Mason Bennett equalised. Michal Helik scored the winner in the second half.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Valerien Ismael’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

