Millwall manager backs Barnsley for promotion push – sees similarities with Cambridge United

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has seen enough in Barnsley to think they could be play-off contenders.

The Lions lost 2-1 at Oakwell on Saturday. The Tykes are just a point off sixth as they keep up their unexpected push for the top six.

Barnsley were promoted to the Championship in 2018-19 and finished 21st last season.

Rowett was in an unfancied Cambridge United squad that finished fifth in the then Second Division in 1991-92 season before they lost to Leicester City in the play-offs.

“The way they play, it’s very difficult to play against them. I don’t think many teams would want to play against them if they get into those areas,” Rowett said.

“The challenge with that will be when the pitches get a little bit better. In my opinion, that will be more of a challenge against teams that can move it around the press and exploit your defensive line a little bit more.

“I started off as an apprentice at a team, Cambridge United, that nearly got into the Premier League in two or three consecutive seasons. They’re very organised, very good at what they do and they don’t make any bones about it. They’re going to see if people can match their energy and work rate – and good luck to them.”

Image: Millwall FC