Millwall’s Jake Cooper could make return – with Blackburn Rovers fixture at The Den more likely

GARY Rowett said Jake Cooper could be available to face Blackburn Rovers at The Den next weekend.

Cooper travelled to Barnsley on Saturday despite a second dislocation of his shoulder this month, and did some fitness work before the game but wasn’t in the match-day squad against the Tykes.

Millwall’s game against Preston on Tuesday might come too early for the centre-back.

“I think he has a chance of featuring next week, probably the back end of the week if everything goes to plan,” Rowett said.

“Obviously when you’ve had a shoulder dislocation – we’ve had the good news surgery isn’t needed – however running up and down the pitch is one thing, tussling with someone, a game like today would have been far too big a test for that type of thing.

“Hopefully he’ll be okay for next week at some point.”

Millwall are without Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Kenneth Zohore. Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld are the two closest to a return, but are set to miss the Preston game.

Rowett said: “It doesn’t look like it at the moment. That’s been our challenge with the squad we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of young players on the bench and the opportunities to change it have been limited.

“Every squad is going through it, some will get hit harder than others and it’s going to be how you cope with that as to whether you can have a little push at the end of the season or not.”

