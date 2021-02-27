REPORT: Barnsley 2-1 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at Oakwell

MILLWALL’s nine-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were defeated 2-1 by Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

Cauley Woodrow’s early goal was soon cancelled out by Mason Bennett’s strike, but Michal Helik scored after the break to earn the Tykes the three points.

Match Action

The match started at a frantic pace as Jed Wallace was nearly played in behind from a brilliant Ryan Woods ball less then 60 seconds in.

Within two minutes, Barnsley had the lead. Alex Mowatt’s free-kick wasn’t cleared and a flick-on fell to Woodrow, who made no mistake from close range despite appeals for offside.

Four minutes later, the visitors were back on level terms when on a counter-attack Wallace played Bennett through, and the former Derby man drove into the box to finish superbly on his left foot past Brad Collins.

Bennett and Wallace were involved again 15 minutes in as they linked up with Scott Malone, but the return pass to Malone was deflected away by a defender.

After half an hour, Mowatt almost showed his capabilities from range once more against the Lions – after his superb strike at The Den earlier this season – but his effort deflected wide.

With 10 minutes to play in the first half, a poor drop-kick from Collins was twice flicked on and fell to Carlton Morris, who let fly as Shaun Hutchinson got back to make a crucial block to deflect the effort onto the roof of the net.

Minutes into the second half, Bennett looked as though he might be through once more when the hosts’ defence misjudged a Mahlon Romeo header, but Mads Andersen appeared to foul the forward allowing Collins to step out of his box to clear.

Bennett had another chance soon afterwards as Shaun Williams beat a man out wide and delivered, but the former’s header was straight at Collins.

Bart Bialkowski then tipped Mowatt’s free-kick over the bar before the Lions goalkeeper made a superb diving save to deny Woodrow from just outside the box. Callum Brittain saw his follow-up effort blocked for a corner which was cleared, but a long ball forward was knocked down to Helik – who was somehow free in the box – and the centre-back made no mistake on the volley from close range, finding the top corner.

As the final 15 minutes approached, Bennett got in behind the defence to work space in the box but he fired over from an awkward angle as the Lions looked for an equaliser.

Hopes of a comeback would have been extinguished had it not been for an excellent Bialkowski save to deny Carlton Morris with 10 minutes left.

The Lions pushed forward late on but without any real quality and saw their unbeaten run come to an end in Yorkshire.

Unbeaten run comes to an end

Millwall’s unbeaten run of nine matches was the longest active run without losing in the Championship, but their streak is now over.

The Lions were on the back foot for large parts of the second half but were never out of the game given their threat on the counter. Nonetheless, the hosts had enough chances to merit the win.

Bialkowski was forced into a number of saves and the visitors only had one really good chance to level through Bennett, who had taken his earlier goal brilliantly.

The forward did well to work space and get in behind in the box but curled over as Collins came out to close the angle down.

Other than that, Barnsley defended well and Millwall weren’t creative enough to get themselves back on level terms.

Bennett and Wallace cause problems

The 5-3-2 formation has seen a number of different strike pairings for Millwall, with this the first time Bennett and Wallace have been deployed as the front two.

Gary Rowett obviously saw pace as a way of hurting the Tykes’ defence and it resulted in Michael Sollbauer – who struggled against Bennett – being substituted at half-time.

It was perhaps an unorthodox pairing but one that worked to good effect with the game-plan reliant on quick transition play and getting in behind the defence.

One thing that let Millwall down was their long passing, which was inaccurate too often and gave the defence a slightly easier job when better passes into good areas would have had them more on the back foot and helped the away side to exploit overloads by switching play.

It will give Rowett confidence, though, that his side troubled one of the in-form sides in the division for large spells and generally matched them.

Toby Sibbick reduced Millwall’s threat significantly in the second half but they still caused issues for Andersen and Helik.

Substitutes were to poor effect

Other than Matt Smith winning knock-downs and flick-ons, none of Millwall’s late changes made any sort of impact on the game.

These players can have some impact – particularly pacy, driven youngsters like Tyler Burey – but need to be given a chance to impress, particularly when things aren’t working.

Millwall needed to find a solution earlier after Sibbick’s introduction nullified the threat offered by Bennett and Wallace.

Team news

Rowett made two changes from the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night as he shifted to a more pacy front two.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw were replaced by Bennett and Williams, with Wallace moving into the front two to partner the former Derby man.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce (Bodvarsson, 85), Evans, Malone; Thompson (Smith, 75), Woods, Williams (Ferguson, 85); Wallace (Bradshaw, 90+2), Bennett (Burey, 85)

Substitutes: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Mitchell

Booked: Woods

Image: Millwall FC