TEAM NEWS: Barnsley vs. Millwall

MILLWALL are in Barnsley to take on the surprise promotion contenders at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions really need three points to stay in the play-off conversation, while their hosts could move into the top six with a win.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Luton, with Shaun Williams and Mason Bennett coming in for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw.

Jake Cooper appeared to be undergoing a fitness test pre-match but isn’t in the squad.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Evans, Malone; Woods, Williams, Thompson; Bennett, Wallace

Substitutes: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Mitchell, Ferguson, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Smith

Here is the Barnsley line-up…