TEAM NEWS: Barnsley vs. Millwall
MILLWALL are in Barnsley to take on the surprise promotion contenders at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions really need three points to stay in the play-off conversation, while their hosts could move into the top six with a win.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Luton, with Shaun Williams and Mason Bennett coming in for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw.
Jake Cooper appeared to be undergoing a fitness test pre-match but isn’t in the squad.
5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Evans, Malone; Woods, Williams, Thompson; Bennett, Wallace
Substitutes: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Mitchell, Ferguson, Burey, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Smith
Here is the Barnsley line-up…
💪 THE REDS 🔴
— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) February 27, 2021