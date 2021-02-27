Millwall boss welcomes midfielder’s return – and points to bench as reason for optimism

GARY Rowett has welcomed Billy Mitchell’s return to the side – and has said there is more to come from the midfielder.

Mitchell, 19, has made three substitute appearances this month – his first of the season – after recovering from two hamstring injuries.

Mitchell is set to be in contention to start just the second league game of his senior career when the Lions play Barnsley on Saturday.

“It’s good to see him out there. He brings a real energy to the team,” Rowett said.

“I think it will be a while before we see Billy at his best because of that injury. But at the minute for a young player to come back and look so assured is great for us.

“At the weekend we had Danny McNamara, Junior Tiensia, Tyler Burey and Billy [in the match-day squad], players that apart from Tyler have come through our youth system.

“That’s what we’ve got to look forward to long-term. We’ve got some really good young players, and Billy is at the forefront of that.”

Image: Millwall FC