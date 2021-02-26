CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Barnsley vs. Millwall

MILLWALL meet a side this Saturday with some of the most impressive recent results in the Championship.

In their last four games, Barnsley were 2-0 winners at Brentford, defeated Blackburn 2-1 at home before winning 1-0 at Bristol City.

Their 2-0 win at home to Stoke City on Wednesday night was their fourth clean sheet in their last five games and moved them to within a point of sixth-place Cardiff with a game in hand.

Former Crystal Palace defender Valerien Ismael took over from Gerhard Struber in late October and few predicted the Tykes would be in the play-off mix heading into March.

Especially given Ismael’s chequered managerial experience. He was sacked by VfL Wolfsburg after four months in charge and then left Greek side Apollon Smyrnis after just one game, a defeat.

But at Austrian Bundesliga side LASK he left an impressive body of work behind, albeit again for just one season. LASK topped their Europa League group and got through the last-32 round before losing to Manchester United in the last 16. They finished fourth in the league and reached the Austrian Cup semi-finals.

Barnsley have the ability to mix passing football with the need to “fight”, as Ismael felt they did against the Potters.

“It was really important for us to make the next step in the right direction,” Ismael said after the game. “We continue to move on the table. It was a big fight, we started very strong in the game and scored a very nice goal.

“We showed our capability to adapt now and to understand in that situation what you need to do to win the game – if you need to press, if you need to fight, if you need to play more direct, to win the second ball or to have the set-pieces to make the difference.

“I think that the last two games were really clear that the guys are more adaptable.”

Added to all that, Barnsley are one of those sides Millwall have had difficulties against in recent seasons.

The Lions have beaten the Tykes just twice in their last 10 games – consecutive victories in the FA Cup and league in January and March 2018 that ended a five-match losing streak that included the 2016 League One play-off final – and have won just twice at Oakwell in their last 11 fixtures.

Then there are Millwall’s injury concerns. Jake Cooper hasn’t been fully ruled out as boss Gary Rowett waits to see how he reacts to treatment on his shoulder.

Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld are major doubts, and Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Kenneth Zohore are definitely absentees.

Millwall are six points off the play-offs with 14 games left this season.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Evans, Malone; Woods, Thompson; J Wallace; Smith, Bennett.

Match odds: Barnsley 6/5 Draw 12/5 Millwall 13/5

Last meeting: Championship (October 24, 2021): Millwall 1-1 Barnsley (Cooper 45 + 1’; Mowatt 44’).

Image: Millwall FC