‘Horrible feeling’ – Millwall boss on experienced pair and their chances of new Lions deals

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett admitted it’s a “horrible feeling” leaving players out of the team when they have worked so hard to deserve their place in the side.

Rowett was speaking about skipper Alex Pearce and striker Matt Smith, both of whom could now be set for more regualr runs in the side after injuries to Jake Cooper and Kenneth Zohore.

Pearce, 32, started his first league game since January 16 when he replaced Cooper in the 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Smith, 31, has shown how effective he is but has been used mostly off the bench by Rowett. Smith started consecutive league games last weekend for the first time since last November.

Both players are out of contract this summer and are desperate for game-time to prove they deserve new deals.

Rowett praised both players for their attitudes despite their lack of action this season.

“When players haven’t played as much as they would have liked, and Pearcey and Smudge come into that category, I’m sure both of them were stat there desperate to start,” Rowett said.

“I’ve said it before, all you can do is make sure you’re ready when you get the opportunity. If I give them the opportunity or not, for any player that’s not their fault.

“I pick the team on what I think is right. It doesn’t make anyone a bad player or not right for the club long-term, it just means it’s difficult for them to play.

“What the players have to do is make sure they’re in a position to come in and affect the game. They’ve certainly both done that and I’m really pleased about that, that’s a huge feather in the cap of how professional they are and how important to the group they are.

“Sometimes when players aren’t playing as much it’s a horrible feeling for a manager because you want them to feel some form of value from working so hard in the week.

“For those two players the last couple of games in different ways they’ve been able to do that.”

Rowett is pleased with how his squad reacted after a run of 10 league games without a win from October to December threatened to drag them into a relegation scrap.

After just one win in 15 Championship games, Rowett admitted that he did glance nervously behind for the first time in his spell in charge.

“There was one game where we weren’t winning and Rotherham were winning their game and I think at that point as the table stood we were four points off the bottom three,” Rowett said.

“So of course it goes through your mind that this is not an ideal situation compared to the start of the season and what we wanted to achieve.

“But the games didn’t stay like that and we ended up with more points and then went on a run.

“At one point we just started to get dragged into something we didn’t want. What we’ve tried to do since we came in is look up the table and be positive and see if we can finish as high as we can.

“That was probably the first part of my tenure when I looked over my shoulder a little bit nervously. But thankfully we kicked on a little bit and certainly we’re in a much healthier position as we stand now.

“The expectation is to try to move forward a little bit more positively.”

