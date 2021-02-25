Millwall boss responds when asked about the play-offs after Tuesday’s late drama at Luton Town

GARY Rowett hasn’t ruled out a late charge for the top six after George Evans’ injury-time equaliser at Luton Town on Tuesday night closed the gap to the play-offs to six points.

The last time the Lions lost, 3-1 to Nottingham Forest on January 16, they were 14 points adrift of sixth place. They are currently nine games unbeaten.

Cardiff City were 13 points off the play-offs when they sacked Neil Harris last month, but went sixth after beating Bournemouth 2-1 on Wednesday night, their sixth consecutive win.

Rowett was asked after the draw at Kenilworth Road if his side still have a shot at the play-offs with 14 games to go.

“Well, look, if you’d asked me six or seven games ago, where we were, the run of form we were in, we were all very frustrated and disappointed…if you look where we are now we’re 14 points off the bottom three and six points off the top six ,” Rowett said.

“So what I would say is it’s a far more hopeful position to be in and we’re getting results.

“And we’ve got players to come back. If we can get some of those players back quickly then I think we look a completely different side.

“My frustration [Tuesday] was you just want the players to give us a bit more, kick on a bit more.

“Whether that’s me being greedy, but we’re capable of that. To perform like we did was just a little bit disappointing and not quite what we want.”

