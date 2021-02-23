Major boost for Millwall as Jake Cooper doesn’t require immediate surgery on shoulder injury

MILLWALL have been given a major boost with the news that Jake Cooper doesn’t need shoulder surgery – and the defender even wanted to play against Luton on Tuesday.

Cooper dislocated his shoulder for a second time this season against Birmingham before missing the 0-0 stalemate against Wycombe on Saturday and the 1-1 draw against the Hatters.

Millwall had feared Cooper would miss the rest of the season.

“We’ve had some quite good news on Jake Cooper that it looks like he won’t need an operation yet,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“It looks as though he might just need to let it settle down and strengthen it and then he’ll be able to continue to play.

“We’re really, really pleased about that. That’s a huge bit of news for us.

“When that will be I don’t know, I don’t want to put a timeline on it. If you ask Coops he should have played tonight and be available for Saturday.

“If you ask anyone that’s got half a brain then I would say it will take a little bit longer than that!

“But it shows you again it typifies the group, players want to get out there and play. They want to put themselves through a little bit of discomfort for the cause.

“I think that’s brilliant.”

