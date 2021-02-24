Millwall manager comments on Lions’ draw record – and stresses important point about performances

GARY Rowett is looking on the bright side of Millwall’s draw record this season after their 16th stalemate of the 2020-21 campaign at Luton on Tuesday night.

Millwall’s draw at the Hatters put them four ahead of Stoke, with Bournemouth, Coventry and Birmingham the only other teams in double-figures for draws this season.

Millwall drew 17 games in 2019-20.

“If I compare us to some teams who have nine or 10 draws it might look a lot better, but they’ve got 14 or 15 losses,” Rowett said.

“A lot of the games we’ve drawn we’re playing well but just not had the quality. Most teams that are in or around the middle of the table you’re just looking for that extra little bit.

“Norwich have got the likes of Teemu Pukki, Ivan Toney at Brentford – some of those teams have that something a little bit different to turn those tight games into winning games.

“That’s our challenge. I’m not standing here saying it’s all about just not losing. We try to win every game but when you don’t play well you’ve got to try to take something out of the game, that’s what the Championship is about.

“That’s where we’ve done really, really well this season. There have been a lot of games that we look like we’re going to lose but there is the character of the team and the never-say-die spirit.

“I’ve said it before, what we want to try and do is play with a bit more composure and quality in the final third.

“But if we can’t do that then we’ve just got to be resilient and keep picking points up.”

Image: Millwall FC