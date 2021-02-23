Millwall boss reveals George Evans’ cheeky quip after former Derby man nets leveller at Luton

GARY Rowett revealed George Evans quipped the Lions boss should have signed him sooner after his injury-time equaliser at Luton on Tuesday night.

Rowett brought in Evans for an undisclosed fee from Derby in January, and the former Manchester City man has played every minute of Millwall’s five games since, winning three and drawing two.

Evans started in defence against Luton before moving further forward as the Lions chased the game before getting their reward.

“George’s comment was, ‘you should have signed me earlier!’ He’s been really influential,” Rowett said.

“Particularly at this current time when we’ve got the likes of [Ryan] Leonard out, [Jake] Cooper out, we can have a bit more flexibility in that back three.

“We spoke about pushing George further forward. We took a gamble second half changing to a 4-2-3-1, I nearly did that at half-time.

“We’ve tried to be proactive in games. We don’t want to keep drawing games, we want to change things and see if we can tweak one or two bits.

“What he’s shown is he can defend really well, he’s got quality on the ball. I think he’ll get better and better.

“What he’s shown now is a side of it none of us really saw, that he’s also a poacher.

“So we’re really pleased.”

Image: Millwall FC