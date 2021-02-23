Luton Town’s time-wasting comes back to haunt them – but Millwall boss had no issue with Hatters

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said he had no problem with Luton’s time-wasting after George Evans scored in the fifth minute of added-time to earn the Lions a point at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo gave the Hatters the lead in the 55th minute before Evans headed home in the 95th minute to extend Millwall’s unbeaten run to nine games.

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga had been booked for taking too long over restarts and home boss Nathan Jones made three substitutions in the last seven minutes to eat up the time.

But that came back to haunt him as Evans pounced late on.

“Firstly, I’ve got no problem with Luton time-wasting, that’s what teams can do. If we were 1-0 up desperate for a win then we’re going to do that,” Rowett said.

“I thought the referee actually booked the keeper quite early. I thought, ‘brilliant, he’s going to deal with this’. And then he just took even longer.

“They did three substitutions and they seemed to take five minutes where someone goes over to one side and one by one they came off.

“As you can see on the sideline it’s frustrating because what you want is a chance to try to get something out of the game. And if we don’t find a solution then that’s our fault.

“It was a very broken, sporadic last 20, 25 minutes.

“It was a lack of quality with our team today. It was going to be a difficult game. We couldn’t make lots of changes. Luton made six but we couldn’t do that because we’ve got so many injuries at the moment.

“We started the game okay, I thought we had by far the better chances in the game but we just couldn’t play with that calmness in front of goal.

“It summed it up when Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] goes through one-on-one after great work from Jed [Wallace], we should be 1-0 up away from home and in control.

“There were disappointing moments in the game but we did enough to get into some good positions.

“The one moment of quality, Willo [Shaun Williams] looks like he’s going to cross it, chops it back onto his right foot and puts it into the box, Smudge [Matt Smith] heads it and George continues a really good start to his Millwall career by getting us a point and continuing the unbeaten run.”

Image: Millwall FC