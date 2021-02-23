TEAM NEWS: Luton Town vs. Millwall – two changes for the Lions as they take on the Hatters

MILLWALL make the short trip to Luton on Tuesday night to take on the Hatters in their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road.

The Lions are unbeaten in eight games and in 11th, seven points off sixth. Luton are 16th, five points behind tonight’s opponents.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two changes from the draw against Wycombe. Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson come into the side for Mason Bennett and Matt Smith.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Evans, Malone; Woods, Thompson; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson.

Subs: Fielding, Tiensia, McNamara, Williams, Mitchell, Ferguson, Burey, Bennett, Smith.

Here is the Luton side: