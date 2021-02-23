Millwall injury update ahead of Championship clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road

MILLWALL are again set to be without Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld against Luton at The Den on Tuesday night.

Lions boss Gary Rowett said both players are “very unlikely” to feature against the Hatters and Barnsley at the weekend.

Millwall were hoping for news on Jake Cooper on Monday after he dislocated his shoulder a second time this season against Birmingham.

“Coops is going to see the specialist [Monday] so hopefully we’ll have a bit more information,” Rowett said.

“My expectation is that he’ll need an operation and anything other than that is going to be a short-term bonus.

“But long term he’s going to need an operation anyway regardless of what the outcome is [after seeing the specialist].

“He feels a bit better though that doesn’t mean an awful lot at the minute. He’ll be out for [Luton] and like previously when it settles down and by a miracle we get news he could carry on for a period, then great.

“I don’t anticipate that to be the case after the second one. I have seen players do it three or four times in a season. But that’s usually the same injury, popping out the same way. This is a different injury.

“That will probably lead to a different prognosis.”

Mahoney has been out since November with a quad injury, while Kieftenbeld hasn’t played since going off at half-time in the 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Rowett said: “Both are very unlikely for Luton and for Saturday.”

Image: Millwall FC