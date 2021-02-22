Millwall defender moves to next phase of recovery – but no timescale on return to action

MURRAY Wallace has moved to the next phase of his recovery after his protective boot was removed last week.

Wallace has been out since January 2 with a broken foot.

The Lions have their worst injury crisis of the season, with Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney and Kenneth Zohore all out.

Rowett hopes to have Maikel Kieftenbeld available to face Luton on Tuesday night.

Wallace will now move to the next phase of his recovery.

“He’s out of his boot but he’s obviously not back training yet. We’ll just monitor that and see how he goes,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“There’s no real timescale on that.”

Image: Millwall FC