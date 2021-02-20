Millwall midfielder has chance of return against Luton – as player-coach available despite broken toe

MAIKEL Kieftenbeld could be available for Millwall’s trip to Luton on Tuesday night.

Kieftenbeld has missed the Lions’ last three games, but Shaun Williams was back on the bench against Wycombe on Saturday despite having a broken toe.

“Willo broke his toe and we needed to give him the last game for a little bit of recovery time to stop the toe being as sore, and then he could get it injected to play,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

“So he’s available to play should we need him.

“Maikel was close to being fit but not quite, so I’m hopeful for Tuesday.

“We’re missing key players. If you put Ryan Leonard in today with Kieftenbeld and Ken Zohore, the likes of Connor Mahoney as changes, then you see a very different outlook to the game.

“But as it is we’ve got to muddle through.

“The players that came in defended and worked diligently.”

Image: Millwall FC