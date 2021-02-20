Millwall’s Jake Cooper not ruled out of rest of the season despite second shoulder dislocation

GARY Rowett said Jake Cooper’s season might not be over yet – but stressed the defender’s welfare is paramount after a second shoulder dislocation this campaign.

Cooper missed the 0-0 draw against Wycombe on Saturday and will see a specialist this weekend.

Millwall don’t yet know how serious the latest setback is.

“We’re not sure. He’s got a tear, a different tear to his shoulder, different damage to his shoulder,” Rowett said.

“The long-term prognosis is he’s going to need an operation at some point. The reality is he’s probably going to need an operation but until we speak to the specialist on Monday we don’t know.

“Coops feels quite positive about it. Coops, without knowing the mechanics of his shoulder, thinks he might be able to continue playing.

“But obviously we’ve got to think about the welfare of the player.

“So we’ll speak to the specialist on Monday and we’ll have some news, hopefully.”

Image: Millwall FC