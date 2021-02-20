Millwall’s Gary Rowett not getting too down despite only a point against bottom side Wycombe

GARY Rowett wasn’t too down despite Millwall being held to a 0-0 draw against bottom side Wycombe Wanderers at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions had won three consecutive league games, but didn’t really do enough to deserve to make it four against Gareth Ainsworth’s team.

Millwall move a point closer to sixth, a seven-point gap with 15 games left.

“In terms of passing the ball I thought we did it better than against Birmingham,” Rowett said. “It was a game where we had most of the control, we had about 65 per cent of the possession.

“Wycombe didn’t really threaten us too much apart from the odd set-piece.

“Our quality in the final third was poor today. We huffed and puffed but couldn’t convert enough of the good play in the final third into a chance on goal. That was the frustration.

“I looked at it and wondered if we would have to make changes today but because of the injuries we’ve got it was difficult. You saw our bench, it was really difficult to change it effectively.

“It’s four draws and four wins, another clean sheet. I actually felt today might be the banana skin game that might undo us in such a good run of three wins on the spin.

“I’m disappointed with the quality but I’m not overly disappointed with the point.”

Image: Millwall FC