REPORT: Millwall Wycombe 0-0 Wanderers

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL extended their unbeaten run to eight Championship games but were frustrated by a stubborn Wycombe team who held on for a point and a clean sheet at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

It ends Millwall’s three-game winning run but they do close the gap on the play-offs to seven points.

Match details

Millwall had the first meaningful attempt of the game inside the opening three minutes. Jed Wallace’s shot deflected over for a corner that Matt Smith headed straight at goalkeeper David Stockdale.

In the 11th minute, Mahlon Romeo broke forward into the Wycombe box and his shot was saved by Stockdale, before Wallace’s rebound was also saved by the keeper, but the offside flag was raised.

Wycombe’s first effort came through Anis Mehmeti, his shot easy for Bart Bialkowski to handle.

In the 33rd minute, Ben Thompson fired over the bar after Wallace’s free-kick had fallen into his path.

Daryl Horgan then threatened for the visitors when his shot from distance was parried away by Bialkowski.

On 41 minutes, Mason Bennett latched on to Smith’s header but lashed a shot over the bar as Millwall ended the first half on top but without a breakthrough.

The visitors had the first chance of the second half, Mehmeti curling over a free-kick from 25 yards out.

Scott Malone then forced Stockdale into a great save moments later. The Lions also called for a penalty after Bennett looked to have been fouled in the box, but nothing was given.

Josh Knight shot over for Wycombe after 54 minutes as the visitors continued to grow in confidence.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett introduced Tom Bradshaw and Billy Mitchell on 62 minutes in place of Smith and Bennett, with Wallace partnering Bradshaw up front.

Wycombe had a big penalty appeal in the 69th minute. Alex Pearce appeared to bring down former Millwall man Fred Onyedinma, but the referee waved away the appeals.

Millwall huffed and puffed towards the end but couldn’t find a way through against the league’s bottom team.

The result leaves Millwall seven points off the top six with 15 games to go.

Talking points

Stubborn Chairboys make life tough for Millwall

Millwall had over 60 per cent possession in the opening 45 minutes but only managed one shot on target from seven as the Wycombe defence stood strong against the stream of home attacks.

While Millwall had plenty of the ball the movement in the final third was their downfall.

Smith was winning headers but there was no one around him to take advantage of his knockdowns.

Wallace was also trying to create chances but movement in front of him was fairly limited meaning the Wycombe defence was comfortable.

Poor decisions affect both sides

It is safe to say that referee Jarred Gillett will not be earning top marks for this performance.

His decision to book Wallace for simulation 26 minutes in was questionable and that decision was even more confusing when Wycombe’s Uche Ikpeazu then did the same thing down the other end but there was no card.

However, the Lions were also thankful for one of his calls in the second half.

Pearce appeared to have given away a certain penalty when it looked like he pulled down Onyedinma, but the hosts were given a reprieve.

Team News

Rowett made one enforced change to the side. Pearce replaced Jake Cooper in the starting XI after the latter dislocated his shoulder against Birmingham last Wednesday.

Rowett continued with a back three with Pearce joining George Evans and Hutchinson.

Smith and Bennett both kept their places starting alongside Wallace in a front three.

Millwall: 3-4-3: Bialkowski; Evans Pearce, Hutchinson; Romeo, Woods, Thompson (Bodvarsson, 84), Malone; J Wallace (Ferguson, 84), Smith (Bradshaw, 62), Bennett (Mitchell, 62).

Subs: Fielding, McNamara, Tiensia, Williams, Burey.

Booked: J Wallace, 26, Hutchinson, 52

Image: Millwall FC