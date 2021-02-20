TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Wycombe Wanderers – one change for the Lions as skipper returns

MILLWALL host bottom side Wycombe Wanderers in their Championship game at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are unbeaten in seven and are aiming to keep their slim play-off hopes alive with a victory over a Chairboys team whose survival chances are rapidly diminishing.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes one change to the side that started in the 2-0 win over Birmingham on Wednesday, as captain Alex Pearce replaces the injured Jake Cooper.

Shaun Williams returns to the bench.

3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Evans, Pearce, Hutchinson; Romeo, Thompson, Woods, Malone; J Wallace; Smith, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, McNamara, Ferguson, Tiensia, Mitchell, Bradshaw, Bodvarsson, Williams, Burey.

Here is the Wycombe side: