Millwall striker Matt Smith on why he is not thinking about a potential new deal with the Lions

MATT Smith isn’t going to lose focus by thinking about things outside his control as he puts contract discussions to the back of his mind.

Smith, 31, was Millwall’s top-scorer last season with 14 goals in all competitions after his move from Queens Park Rangers.

Former Leeds United and Fulham striker Smith is out of contract at the end of this season, but is highly valued by Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

Smith is one of a number of senior players set to be out of contract this summer, with Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams also hoping for new terms with the club.

Smith isn’t thinking about his deal beyond this season.

“It’s something that I’ve put to the back of my mind, to be honest,” Smith said. “With Covid and all the rest of it, you only have to look at the January transfer market to understand that the business side of things has slowed down.

“That’s something that is out of my control, out of the players’ control.

“My focus now is solely on helping Millwall get points and climb up the table by turning in good performances.

“Contracts and all those kinds of things have always been a by-product of success.

“I can only control what are the controllables, which are my performances on the pitch.

“What follows in time will follow, but that’s my main focus in the near future.”

Image: Millwall FC